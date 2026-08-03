Ramayana Star Cast Net Worth Ranked As Per 2026: Who Owns The Maximum & The Minimum Assets? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana has literally ruled the world with its trailer last week! While everyone has their opinion about Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi’s Devi Sita, none seem to ignore or not know about one of the most ambitious and expensive projects of Indian Cinema!

While the scale and budget are astronomical, the star power behind the epic is equally mind-blowing! Featuring a power-packed ensemble from across industries, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Vivek Oberoi, the film brings together a stellar cast. However, when it comes to financial standing, their net worths might just surprise you further!

Ramayana Ensemble Net Worth!

Neither the leading man Ranbir Kapoor (playing Lord Ram) nor the antagonist Yash (playing Ravana) tops the list of the richest celebrities of this magnum opus! So who owns the maximum assets, and who sits at the minimum? We tried ranking Ramayana Star Cast’s Net Worths in 2026 and these ranks are surely going to surprise you!

We have ranked the major starcast of Ramayana as per their net worths in 2026, starting from the lowest to the highest!

#10. Arun Govil Net Worth 2026 – 38 – 45 crore

The veteran actor, who played Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 TV series, joins the film as Raja Dashrath. Govil holds an estimated net worth between 38 – ₹45 crore. Interestingly, the actor was paid 51K per episode for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

#9. Sai Pallavi Net Worth 2026: 47 Crore

Playing Goddess Sita, the immensely talented Sai Pallavi holds the minimum net worth among the lead star cast. Known for her selective film choices and strict policy against endorsing commercial brands or beauty products, the actress has always chosen to stay true to her skill set rather than commercializing her art!

#8. Rakul Preet Singh Net Worth 2026: 49 Crore

Bollywood and South star Rakul Preet Singh, who plays Shurpanakha, stands at the 3rd lowest position with an estimated net worth of 49 crore. Despite being in the industry for a long time, Rakul has kept her paycheck range strictly approachable!

#7. Yash Net Worth 2026: 53 Crore

Despite being a Pan-India superstar post the success of his franchise KGF, Yash, who commands massive remuneration per film and co-produces Ramayana, owns the fourth lowest assets in terms of assets in this list! With a net worth of reportedly 53 crore, the actor enjoys a modest amount of assets!

#6. Lara Dutta Net Worth 2026: 68 Crore

Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi in the film and is currently under the scanner for her heavily embroidered silk saree presence in the trailer! The former Miss Universe is making a stellar comeback, though, and her 68 crore net worth is definitely going to grow after this one.

#5. Ravie Dubey Net Worth 2026: 80 Crore

One of Indian television’s highest-paid stars and successful producers, Ravie Dubey, steps into the role of Laxman. The actor has a net worth of almost 80 crore and is the fifth-richest actor on this list! He looks like an actual replica of Ranbir Kapoor and suits the role of Lakshman to perfection!

#4. Kajal Aggarwal Net Worth 2026: 85 – 90 crore

Joining the epic saga as Mandodari is Kajal Aggarwal, who is the fourth richest actor from the Ramayana ensemble with a net worth of 85 crore. Her skill set as an actor dominates Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, combined with heavy paychecks and lucrative brand endorsements, contributing to her total assets!

#3. Sunny Deol Net Worth 2026: 130 Crore

If there is one thing everyone was disappointed by after the Ramayana trailer was launched, then it was Sunny Deol’s absence! The superstar rightfully plays Lord Hanuman and is the third-richest actor in the ensemble, with a net worth of 130 crore!

#2. Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth 2026 – 369 to 400 Crore

This might be surprising, but Ranbir Kapoor is not the richest actor in the Ramayana ensemble! Playing the central protagonist Lord Ram, Ranbir Kapoor stands as the 2nd richest actor in the film. Between blockbuster movie fees and brand endorsements, his almost 400 crore net worth is no match to the richest actor of the ensemble!

#1. Vivek Oberoi Net Worth 2026: 1,200 Crore

Vivek Oberoi owns the maximum assets in the entire starcast of Ramayana, making him the richest actor amongst this stellar ensemble! Taking the top spot by a massive margin, the actor owns assets worth 1200 crore, thanks to his business ventures in Dubai! The actor plays Vidyutjivha in Ramayana!

It would be interesting to see if the assets of the lead casts take some new turns after their portrayals in the grand epic, which would eventually help them get much better and bigger hikes for their future projects.

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