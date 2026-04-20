Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has delivered a fantastic opening weekend at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan is set to pass the first Monday test with flying colors. Scroll below for the day 4 advance booking!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking

Odds are very much in favor of Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer. It is rather impressive to see how it is co-existing and growing alongside the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has registered advance bookings worth 2.63 crore gross, which is around 2.23 crore net (excluding blocked seats) on day 4. Compared to the pre-sales of 3.32 crore on the opening day, the hold is excellent with only 21% drop.

Around 1.29 lakh tickets have been sold nationwide. Priyadarshan’s Bollywood comeback is dominating the screens with a show count of 12,150. With little to no competition, the spot bookings will further boost collection, setting the stage for an excellent Monday.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Prediction

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have struck the right chords with the audience, bringing back the magic spread by Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It has been a while since Bollywood has delivered a good mindless comedy, and their latest release has also ticked that box.

According to the current trends, Bhooth Bangla will earn around 7-8 crore net on its first Monday. It is set to beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Rmeo and record the 3rd highest first Monday collection in Bollywood in 2026.

Take a look at the highest first Monday collections of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 66.1 crore Border 2: 23.31 crore O’Romeo: 5.10 crore

The fantasy horror-comedy is definitely one of Akshay Kumar’s best releases in the post-COVID era. It will earn far better than Jolly LLB 3 (5.50 crore), and Kesari Chapter 2 (4.50 crore) on its first Monday. Bhooth Bangla will also stay neck-to-neck with Sky Force (8.10 crore), but remain behind Sooryavanshi (14.51 crore) and Housefull 5 (13.15 crore).

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Becomes Priyadarshan’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time Within 48 Hours!

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