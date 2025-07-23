Fawad Khan is one of the most loved actors not only in the Pakistani film industry but also in the Hindi film industry. He marked his Bollywood debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2014 with the film Khoobsurat. Apart from this, he has also worked in several successful films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons. Let’s look back at the time when Fawad opened up on being a victim of mental health issues. Read on to know more.

Fawad Khan On Facing Mental Health Challenges

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan reminisced about facing mental health challenges he faced throughout his career. He shared, “Well, I think it’s a business of vanity. There is insecurity; to a certain degree, everyone faces that insecurity. I think the best way to tackle it is.. I don’t think I am the right person to give this advice because I think there are people who have gone through far greater struggles than I have. I have been very lucky, I have been very fortunate, and I am very grateful for that. But I think let things happen at their own pace. Let things happen. When the time is right, things will happen. Patience is the key.”

Fawad Khan Shared Reason For Staying Away From Social Media

He further explained the reason for staying away from social media and not sharing anything about his personal life. “But more than that, if you are dedicated to the craft, be dedicated to the craft in a way that is your own, and just turn off that switch. This is why I have always been against social media; it puts you in a very vulnerable position, and you feel like you’re losing out on a lot. The world is racing ahead, and you are left behind. That is the pitfall,” he concluded.

Fawad Khan’s Latest Bollywood Project

Fawad Khan and Vani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulal was slated to release on May 9, 2025. However, due to the Pahalgam terror attack and rising political tensions between India and Pakistan, the movie was banned in India.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Will Make You Go “Yaar Aisa Wala Pyaar Toh Mujhe Bhi Hua Tha”, Director Shazia Iqbal Reveals!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News