Varun Dhawan is back to doing what he does best – charming the youth with his comic timing. His latest romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is showing good stability where it matters the most – on the first Monday! After an impressive opening weekend, the film faced the dreaded first Monday test and passed it.

In fact, the Monday momentum has been so strong that within just four days of its release, the film has managed to sneak its way into the list of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films of 2026!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Monday, June 8, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned in the range of 4 to 4.2 crore. For a romantic comedy genre, retaining a substantial chunk of its opening day momentum on a working Monday is a win. The film retained its target audience across the country with 7,835 shows, registering an overall theater occupancy of 12%.

With the Day 4 expected numbers, the total domestic net collection of the film stands at an estimated 32 to 33 crore. This cumulative total has officially pushed Varun Dhawan’s film into the top-tier grossers of the year, comfortably dethroning Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil (30.73 crore) to claim the 10th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.25 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 198.63 crore O Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 58.75 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.13 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 32 – 33 crore*

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 81: Here’s How Much Ranveer Singh’s Film Earned In The 12th Weekend Despite Streaming On JioHotstar!

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