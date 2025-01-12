Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh led Baby John remains one of the biggest disappointments of 2024. The action thriller is made on a high budget, and the negative reviews have deeply impacted the run. It has almost ended its theatrical journey and is officially a flop. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Released on December 25, 2024, Baby John is directed by Kalees. It is the official adaptation of Atlee’s Theri (2016), which featured Samantha and Thalapathy Vijay in the leading roles. The Hindi version was expected to be another success at the box office, but what happened was rather disappointing.

Closing Box Office Collection

Baby John made earnings of 39.28 crores* net in 16 days of its theatrical run. There has been no update on the last two days as the collections have been miniscule. Amid massive competition, the action thriller has been wiped out of theatres. In many cities, shows have been removed. In leading cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh, there is only limited showcasing.

There are ample options at the ticket windows. Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King continue to add moolah. On the other hand, Game Changer and Fateh arrived in theatres last Friday. South films like Marco are also enjoying audiences in the Hindi belt. Last but not least, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is also clocking impressive ticket sales. There’s also Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, but they’re not doing very well.

All in all, Baby John will not be able to touch the 40 crore mark as it has almost wrapped its run.

A flop affair!

Varun Dhawan starrer is made on a budget of 160 crores, including promotions and advertising. It has recovered only 24.55% of its total budget, making it one of the biggest Bollywood flops of 2024. The makers are suffering loss of around 120.72 crores.

