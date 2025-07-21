After striking a chord with audiences through its trailer and title track, Bas Ek Dhadak, Dhadak 2 introduces another heartfelt melody — Preet Re. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the new track captures the innocence and quiet joy of discovering love for the first time.

Dhadak 2’s Latest Track Blends Innocence With Timeless Emotion

Brimming with youthful charm and simplicity, Preet Re resonates with the emotion of someone slowly becoming the rhythm of your heartbeat. With lyrics like “Dhadkan yeh hi kehti hai, dil mein tu hi rehti hai”, the song gently expresses how love settles into your everyday moments.

Composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini, and sung by Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi, and Rochak Kohli, the song strikes a balance between modern romance and timeless feeling.

Darshan Raval shared, “Preet Re is not just a song, it’s a feeling of quiet realisation — when someone begins to mean everything.” Jonita Gandhi added, “There’s a certain innocence in first love, and that’s what we’ve tried to bring alive.” Composer Rochak Kohli noted, “I wanted the song to feel effortless, just like the emotion itself.”

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025.

Check out the song here:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Saiyaara Music Review: Aawargi Is The New Aashiqui & Gen Z Is Redefining Surkh Wala, Soz Wala, & Faiz Wala Love!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News