When it comes to India’s most iconic actors, names such as Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan tend to feature prominently at the top. All of these stars are widely recognized for giving powerhouse performances that command both audience affection and critical acclaim. Surprisingly, the Indian actor with the highest number of National Awards for Best Actor is not one of them. The historic feat belongs to the Shahenshah of Bollywood himself, Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Stellar National Awards Record

Amitabh Bachchan has received the National Film Award for Best Actor four times. This achievement makes him the highest awardee in this category in Indian cinema history. Moreover, he had many powerful roles throughout the course of his life that touched people. Here’s a quick look at his 4 National award-winning performances:

Agneepath (1990) – He played Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a man with a painful past. His deep voice and strong dialogue delivery made this role unforgettable.

Black (2005) – A heavy, emotional film in which Bachchan portrays a teacher of a specially-abled girl. His portrayal shrieks sensitivity and strength.

Paa (2009) – Bachchan played the role of a young boy afflicted with progeria and amazed audiences with his ability to perform as a child. His transformation into a child was both surprising and emotional.

Piku (2015) – Playing a quirky, old father with health issues, Bachchan made everyone laugh and feel for the character at the same time.

These roles show how Amitabh Bachchan can take on any character and make it his own.

Other Big Stars Who’ve Won Multiple National Awards

While Big B stands at the apex, there are others who are not too far behind him. Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Ajay Devgn have all been awarded thrice for the Best Actor category. Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Sanjeev Kumar, and Dhanush have won it more than once, cementing their places among India’s finest performers.

Shah Rukh Khan earned his first-ever National Film Award for his performance in Jawan at the 71st National Film Awards. All the above actors have given stupendous performances for years. But Amitabh Bachchan remains unique with his ability to keep shining over generations, irrespective of the role he plays.

He continues to be a major force in Indian cinema and a source of inspiration for actors of every generation. With four Best Actor National Awards under his belt, Amitabh Bachchan indeed stands tall by himself.

