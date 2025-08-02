Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are undoubtedly one of the most OG couples of Bollywood. The duo first met on the sets of Guddi, and after dating for a few years, they got married in June 1973. However, did you know that Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bhaduri on one condition, and to date she swears by it? Read on to know more.

Jaya Bachchan Shared Amitabh Bachchan’s Condition

During an appearance on her granddaughter Navya Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya revealed that Amitabh wanted her to be selective about her work. She shared, “We had decided we will marry in October because by then my work would have been reduced. He said, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife to work 9 to 5. Please work. You must work but not everyday. You choose your projects, and work with the right people.’”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Rescheduled Their Wedding

Jaya further shared the reason why they rescheduled their wedding in June. “I was shooting in Calcutta for a Bengali film, and we had decided to go for a holiday to celebrate the success of a hit film (Zanjeer). One day he called me and said, ‘There’s a problem. My parents are saying that you can’t go for a holiday with Jaya. If you want to go for a holiday with her, you marry her. So, he said, what do you think?’ And I said, Well, we were planning to get married in October. So, it’s okay if we marry in June,” Jaya added.

More About Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan

After marriage, Amitabh Bachchan went on to work and became a living legend of Hindi

cinema. Jaya Bachchan got selective about her projects and continued to maintain her name in the showbiz while spending time with her family. The couple have been happily married for over 5 decades and are proud parents to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

