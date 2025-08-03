Shah Rukh Khan has finally received a National Award after spending nearly 33 years in the Bollywood industry. This was the only honor that had eclipsed the ace actor for the past three decades. He got the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Jawan (2023). Shah Rukh also shares the award with Vikrant Massey, who got the award for 12th Fail (2023).

The 59-year-old actor hasn’t ever shied away from the fact that he has a deep eagerness to win awards. He has been quite open about it since setting foot in Bollywood in 1992, when he bagged the role for the Best Male Debut award for Deewana. His desperate desire for the Best Actor award had been such that he once even offered a bribe to the Filmfare jury to get the Best Actor award for his negative role in Baazigar.

Shah Rukh himself confessed to doing this during his first Aap Ki Adaalat show with Rajat Sharma in 1994. “I have a lust for awards. And when you have lust, you become desperate and turn into a bad man. I wanted this award, so I went into the editor’s office and offered him the money,” Shah Rukh said.

However, he also remarked that the Filmfare editor rejected his offer straightaway. He, anyway, got the award that year for Baazigar, which was a huge commercial and critical success. And since then, there has been no looking back for him. In the last three decades, King Khan has won over 300 awards, including 15 Filmfare Awards.

The National Award, however, has come quite late for Shah Rukh Khan, who has given some fine performances in movies like Chak De! India (2007), Swades (2004), Dil Se (1998), Devdas (2002), and My Name Is Khan (2010). He had won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor role for My Name Is Khan though.

Khan is also currently in the best form of his career. After a string of flops between 2016-2018, he took a five-year hiatus and came back with a banger in 2023 with Pathaan. The movie crossed worldwide collections of Rs. 1000 crores. He repeated the feat with Jawan the same year, which also did over Rs. 1000 crores business, followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which also was a blockbuster, collecting Rs 444.44 crore the same year.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action‐masala spectacle, King, featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan, in her big-screen debut. The film is reportedly eyeing a release around Eid 2026.

