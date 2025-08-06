The announcement of the 71st National Film Awards brought celebration across the Indian film industry. Among the winners, Shah Rukh Khan’s very first National Award for Jawan stood out and left his fans thrilled. But not everyone is cheering. South Indian actress Urvashi, who also won a National Award this year, has questioned how fair the decision-making process really was.

Urvashi Raises Tough Questions

Urvashi won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ullozhukku, but she seemed puzzled over why Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor title. Speaking in an interview with Asianet News, she asked what criteria were used for SRK’s selection. She especially questioned why veteran actor Vijayaraghavan, who played a physically demanding lead role in Pookkaalam, was only considered in the supporting category.

She explained that Vijayaraghavan’s performance required intense makeup and effort, and his contribution shouldn’t have been sidelined. As per News 18, she said, “Even if you pay me crores, I wouldn’t do it. But he, at his age, endured all of that and performed. That alone deserves at least a Special Mention.”

She further questioned, “How did you distinguish between Vijayaraghavan’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances? How did one become a supporting actor and the other the best actor?”

Mukesh Khanna Comes To SRK’s Defence

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna responded to the growing criticism by defending Shah Rukh’s win. He said to IANS, “People who are saying that Shah Rukh Khan should not have received the award for this film (Jawan) but for Swades — remember A R Rahman received the Oscar for ‘Jai Ho’ and not for the various beautiful songs he created in the past. Shah Rukh has been working hard for the past 40 years now — so what is wrong if he has received a National Award?”

Meanwhile, Urvashi’s criticism also pointed out how Blessy’s Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran were completely ignored. She questioned why this year’s Best Actress award wasn’t shared. Wrapping up her comments, Urvashi said that awards should not be accepted blindly. “This is not pension money. If you are giving me something, I should feel happy to receive it,” she said.

While Urvashi’s remarks reflect the views of many who want more transparency in award selections, Mukesh Khanna’s support highlights the respect SRK still commands. In the end, it’s the audience who decides the real winner.

