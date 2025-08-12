Coolie Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Rajinikanth Already Beats Every Single Film Of Indian Cinema In 2025

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has done the unthinkable, bringing the biggest pre-sales of 2025 for an Indian film. With 2 days left for the action film to arrive in the theaters, it has already registered ticket sales of 1.33 million in advance on BookMyShow.

Second Biggest Tamil Pre-Sales!

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already delivered the second biggest Tamil pre-sales for a film on BMS ever since the tracking feature was introduced on BMS in August 2023. The only film that stands above Rajinikanth’s upcoming biggie is Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Coolie Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Coolie has registered a pre-sale of 1.33 million in total and it would be interesting to see if it manages to surpass Leo’s pre-sales of 2.28 million sold tickets on BMS. Interestingly, Rajinikanth’s film is trending better than Leo since Thalapathy Vijay’s film stood at 1.27 million sold tickets, 2 days before the release!

Check out the top 5 pre-sales for a Tamil film on BMS ever since the trending feature was introduced on the ticket booking app. (Aug 2023 – 2025)

Leo: 2.28 Million Coolie: 1.33 Million (2 days left) Jailer : 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K

Coolie VS War 2

Rajinikanth‘s action biggie will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe film War 2 which is performing below expectations at the ticket window. In three days, the film has not even reached 200K ticket sales on BMS! On the other hand, Coolie, in three days has already crossed the 1 million mark with its ticket pre-sales on BMS!

Coolie BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film on BMS.

August 8: 376.64K

August 9: 345K

August 10: 309.57K

August 11: 304.6K

Total: 1.33 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

