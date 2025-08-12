Ahead of the big release on August 14, 2025, the battle is on between Coolie and War 2. Rajinikanth starrer has created history for Tamil cinema, two days ahead of the big day. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s film has finally picked up the momentum. Scroll below for a detailed box office report on North American premiere pre-sales.

Coolie premiere advance booking in North America

According to Venky Box Office, Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s directorial has created history for Tamil cinema. Rajinikanth has broken his previous record of the highest premiere pre-sales earned by Kabali ($1.93 million) in North America in 2016. Coolie has registered advance booking worth $2.09 million for the premiere shows. Out of this, $1.82 million is from the US premieres alone.

War 2 North American Premiere Pe-Sales

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has finally picked up the pace. It recently left behind Sikandar, which registered pre-sales of $305.3K from the premiere shows. War 2 has registered advance bookings of $520K so far. This includes $470K from the US premieres, which sold over 17K tickets alone.

There are two days until the big release and if Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer showcases a good jump, it might be able to touch the $1 million mark in premieres.

Coolie vs War 2 Worldwide Box Office (Advance Booking)

As one can see, there is no comparison in North America! Rajinikanth has unbeatable star power, which has led to almost 344% higher premiere pre-sales. Despite the sequel factor and the pull of two big Indian stars — Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR — War 2 failed to give tough competition!

Regarding advance booking worldwide, Coolie is heading for 100 crore+. It has accumulated 65 crore gross so far, including 40 crores from the international circuits. War 2 is lagging behind by an estimated gross of 15 crores at the global box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Trailer Review: I Disagree, Janhvi Kapoor! Not Only Sidharth Malhotra, You & Maddock Films Know, “Audience Ko Kaise Fasana Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News