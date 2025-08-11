War 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2025. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead, it is slated for a theatrical release on August 14. A dhamaka is expected at the box office on the opening day. But will it create history for YRF in the Hindi cinema? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

War 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

The buzz is at par, and things will only get better during the last 72 hours. War 2 has surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 in advance booking and will beat Jaat and Sitaare Zameen Par today. It is on track to enter the top 3 pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood. The spy thriller is releasing in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The opening day has the potential to cross 100 crores, considering the nationwide star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

As far as the Hindi belt is concerned, War 2 should at least make a 50 crore+ debut. It has registered the highest interests on BookMyShow and is the first Indian film to be shown in Dolby Cinema format, which is also generating curiosity.

Will War 2 create history for YRF in Hindi?

Garnering an opening day of 50 crore+ will not be enough, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will have to earn over 55 crores to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and score the #1 opening in the YRF spy universe.

Take a look at the opening days of the films in the YRF spy universe (Hindi collection only):

Pathaan: 55 crores War: 51.60 crores Tiger 3: 43 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 34.10 crores Ek Tha Tiger: 32.93 crores

There’s potential but only time will tell if Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR jointly manage to beat the mayhem created by Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood comeback in 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 24: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Blockbuster Beats Gadar 2’s Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News