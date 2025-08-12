What a fantastic trend Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is enjoying in advance bookings. It is two days away from the big release, but has already axed L2: Empuraan and 2 others to score the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025. That too, in only last 24 hours! Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days to go)

As most know, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial will face a head-on clash with War 2 at the ticket windows. However, Rajinikanth’s star power is undeniable, which is why its surging pre-sales are way ahead, for a comparison! As per Sacnilk, Coolie has registered advance booking sales worth 19.68 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 11 AM today.

Over 9 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Tamil is the best-performing language, contributing 18.90 crores worth of ticket sales. The remaining sum has been contributed by Telugu, Kannada, and the Hindi belt. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are the top 3 leading circuits.

Coolie scores the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025

There are 48 hours until the big release, which will witness the best trends. But even before that, Coolie has registered the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025 in India. It has axed the final advance booking of L2: Empuraan, Vidaamuyarchi as well as Good Bad Ugly in the last 24 hours.

The next target is Game Changer (31.80 crores), which means Rajinikanth starrer needs another 68% jump to steal the 2nd spot.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India (gross collection excluding blocked seats):

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 35 crores+ (including pre-sales of premiere shows) Game Changer – 31.80 crores Coolie – 19.68 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.90 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores

L2: Empuraan (18.15 crores) is now out of the top 5.

