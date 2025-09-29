Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has slowed down at the ticket windows, but continues to achieve mini milestones. The fantasy action adventure has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for the detailed box office report!

How much did Mirai earn on day 17?

According to Sacnilk, Mirai raked in 1.60 crore on day 17. It enjoyed a 19% jump compared to the 1.35 crore earned on the third Saturday. The overall earnings in India conclude at 88.25 crores, all languages included.

Including taxes, the gross total comes to 101.48 crores. Teja Sajja’s film is made on an estimated budget of 60 crores. In 17 days, it has minted returns of 47%.

Take a look at the language-wise box office breakdown below:

Telugu: 69.95 crores

Hindi: 16.55 crores

Tamil: 88 lakhs

Malayalam: 62 lakhs

Kannada: 25 lakhs

Total: 88.25 crores

Mirai beats Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the Indian box office!

Teja Sajja’s film is now the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 in India. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu (87 crores). The next target is to leave behind Kuberaa (90.89 crores) and officially enter the top 5.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 (net collection) below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores OG: 138.91 crore Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Mirai: 88.25 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 88.25 crores

ROI: 47%

India gross: 104.13 crores

Overseas gross: 32.6 crores

Worldwide gross: 136.73 crores

Verdict: Success

