Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is trying to maintain its pace at the ticket window, and it has brought the biggest weekend for a Telugu film in 2025 with its ticket sales on the ticket booking app BookMyShow at least. In fact, it dethroned Sankranthiki Vasthunam after 9 months.

Pawan Kalyan Ends Venkatesh’s Rule!

Till now, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been ruling in the top 5 weekend sales for a Telugu film on BMS. After almost 9 months, Sankranthiki Vasthunam walks out of the top 5 list and is replaced by Pawan Kalyan’s film.

They Call Him OG Ticket Sales

They Call Him OG, during the extended weekend of four days, registered a ticket sale of 2.1 million. It pushed Sankranthiki Vasthunam, out of the top 5. Venkatesh’s film, registered a ticket sale of 1.49 million. It also surpassed Game Changer’s weekend sales of 1.76 million.

Check out the top 10 weekend sales for a Telugu film on BMS (2024 – 25).

Pushpa 2: 9.49 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 6.46 Million Devara: 2.9 Million They Call Him OG: 2.1 Million Game Changer: 1.76 Million Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 1.49 Million HanuMan: 1.45 Million Guntur Kaaram: 1.26 Million HIT 3: 1.15 Million Mirai: 1.14 Million

It would be interesting to see if They Call Him OG challenges Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s supremacy. Venkatesh‘s film was the highest-ticket-selling Telugu film on BookMyShow in 2025. Pawan Kalyan might create history, surpassing 3.59 Million ticket sales of the film. The second spot this year is owned by Ram Charan’s Game Changer with a ticket sales of 2.24 Million. This is followed by Kuberaa at number 3 with a ticket sale of 1.66 Million on BMS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1 VS Top 5 Romantic Openers Of 2025: Varun Dhawan & Jahnvi Kapoor Need Only 4.05 Crore For Their 1st Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News