Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Idli Kadai made a promising opening at the Indian box office. It was expected to boost further on Thursday due to Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti national holiday. Unfortunately, there was only minimal growth, raising concerns for the Tamil family drama. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 2

The word-of-mouth is favorable in the home ground, Tamil. However, the family drama has opened to mixed reviews in the Telugu belt. As per Sacnilk, Idli Kadai earned 10.26 crores* on day 2. It suffered a 7% drop in earnings, despite a national holiday!

The box office collection should have been boosted by at least 50%, but that was unfortunately not the case. The cumulative total in India reaches 21.26 crore net after two days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 25.08 crores. Idli Kadai will enjoy a 5-day extended weekend as it was released on Wednesday, October 1. But it is to be seen whether the strategy turns out to be a boon or a bane.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 11 crores

Day 2: 10.26 crores

Total: 21.26 crores*

Idli Kadai vs Captain Miller Box Office

Dhanush’s period action adventure Captain Miller opened at 8.80 crores in India. The following day, it earned 7.45 crores, bringing its two-day total to 16.25 crores. In comparison, Idli Kadai is already leading with 31% higher earnings.

If it able to maintain its momentum, Idli Kadai will comfortably surpass the Indian lifetime of Captain Miller (43 crore net) in its 5-day opening weekend.

Post that, Nithya Menen starrer will aim to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. The first target is to dethrone Thug Life (25.08 crores) and secure its spot on the list.

Idli Kadai Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 21.26 crores

India gross: 25.08 crores

*estimated, official figures awaited.

