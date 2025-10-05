OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has been impacted by the grand release of Kantara: Chapter 1, but is still managing to attract a share of the audience. It has already become the superstar’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, and globally, it has toppled Sankranthiki Vasthunam to become Tollywood’s top grosser of 2025. In the recent development, it reached a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Tollywood action thriller started its journey with a bang, but due to mixed audience feedback, it failed to make it big. In the 8-day extended opening week, it raked in 169.3 crores. On the second Friday, day 9, it dropped to 4.75 crores after scoring 7.7 crores on day 8. On the second Saturday, day 10, the film displayed limited growth by earning 5 crores.

Overall, OG has earned 179.05 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 211.27 crores. Today, on day 11, it is expected to add another 5-5.50 to the kitty, thus concluding the second weekend with a score of 184.05-184.55 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Day 9 – 4.75 crores

Day 10 – 5 crores

Total – 179.05 crores

Becomes the first Pawan Kalyan film to reach this major milestone

Recently, OG emerged as Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film by surpassing Bheemla Nayak (112.62 crores). Now, it has become the first film of the actor to touch the 175 crore milestone in India. It’s a big feat, and now, the magnum opus is cruising towards the 200 crore mark. Amid the Kantara: Chapter 1 storm in the Telugu market, if the film manages to hit a double century, it’ll be a commendable feat.

More about the film

The action thriller marks the debut collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth. Released on September 25, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

