Gulkand, starring Sai Tamhankar, Samir Choughule, Prasad Oak, and Esha Dey in key roles, has concluded its run after spending over 50 days in theatres. After a decent start at the Indian box office, the film maintained a good pace despite several Marathi releases hitting theatres. It also faced stiff competition from another Marathi biggie, but it still emerged as a successful venture. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sachin Goswami, the Marathi comedy-drama was released on May 1, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances of the lead cast and the overall concept. Even among moviegoers, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. This helped it sustain the competition from Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav‘s Ata Thambaycha Naay.

How much did Gulkand earn at the Indian box office?

Gulkand was released amid decent expectations, and it registered the opening day of 55 lakh. With word-of-mouth coming into play, it earned 2.58 crores during the 8-day extended opening week. Further, it maintained a stronghold week after week, and eventually concluded the run after 8 weeks.

As per the final collection update, Gulkand earned 7.34 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 8.66 crores.

Budget and box office verdict of Gulkand

Reportedly, the Sai Tamhankar and Samir Choughule starrer was made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it earned 7.34 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 3.34 crores. Calculated further, it amassed 83.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 7.34 crores

India gross collection – 8.66 crores

ROI – 3.34 crores

ROI% – 83.5%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Gulkand was produced by Sachin Goswami, Sachin Mote, and Sanjay Chabria under the banner of Everest Entertainment and Wetcloud Productions. It was distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

