Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc continues to blaze through the global box office, holding its ground even after nearly a month of release. The anime’s success story extends far beyond Japan, as it continues to dominate theatres in the United States despite heavy competition from major Hollywood releases like Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

Infinity Castle Crosses $1 Million Weekend Mark Again

In its fourth weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle once again crossed the $1 million mark, the fourth time it has done so since opening. The film pulled in $3.5 million last weekend, a 50% drop from the previous weekend’s $7.1 million, yet still strong enough to keep its momentum going. With a worldwide total now approaching $650 million, the film’s performance is remarkable given its modest $33 million budget.

The Infinity Castle Arc, being the first part of the final trilogy, has managed to hold steady despite a reduction in theatre screens. On Friday, it earned $865K, which rose sharply by 73.4% on Saturday to reach $1.5 million, followed by another $1.1 million on Sunday, per Box Office Mojo. Its steady daily earnings and consistent audience pull have helped it climb to the sixth position at the North American box office, a rare feat for an anime film in its fourth weekend.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Box Office Summary

North America – $124.6m

International – $508.4m

Worldwide – $633m

Infinity Castle Outshines Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release In Weekend Earnings

Infinity Castle’s dominance has also made history by overtaking Avatar: The Way of Water during its re-release. The Avatar sequel, which had earned more than a billion dollars ($2.3b) in 2022 and still stands as the third highest-grossing film ever, managed to earn nearly $10 million in its opening weekend after re-release, including $3.1 million from North America. However, it still fell short of Infinity Castle’s weekend total by a few thousand dollars. This shows that even a global blockbuster of that scale could not surpass the current wave of Demon Slayer’s success.

Avatar: The Way of Water Re-Release Box Office Summary

North America – $3.1m

International – $6.8m

Worldwide – $9.9m

Infinity Castle Triumphs Over DC Heavyweight

The strong domestic performance of Infinity Castle in North America has also led it to surpass the total domestic earnings of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which collected around $124.4 million. Despite Aquaman 2 grossing over $440 million globally, its $215 million production cost turned it into a commercial failure. Infinity Castle, on the other hand, achieved profits that most major Hollywood titles struggle to reach, all with a fraction of that budget.

With audiences continuing to pour in across different regions and the film showing steady hold in its earnings, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has proven that its popularity remains unmatched.

