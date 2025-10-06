The Conjuring: Last Rites continues to pile up huge numbers at the global box office, holding its position as one of the most successful horror films of the year. Despite low critics ratings and complaints about its direction and story, the film has maintained a strong grip on audiences and is now closing in on the $500 million mark, which will secure its spot as the second-highest-grossing horror film of all time.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office: Massive Profits From Overwhelming Global Response

Led by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, The Last Rites has shown exceptional performance in overseas markets. Unlike recent horror releases such as Weapons and Sinners that earned most of their revenue domestically, this film has found the majority of its success abroad. Approximately 63.4% of its total collection originates from international territories, demonstrating the franchise’s robust global presence.

Made on a modest budget of $55 million, the movie has earned more than three times that amount from North America alone. Additionally, it has generated $290 million from overseas markets, making it one of the most profitable horror titles in recent years, per Box Office Mojo.

The momentum remains strong even after a month of release. During its fifth weekend, the film collected $9.3 million across 66 international markets, marking a drop of only 39.6% from the previous weekend. Now, even as earnings gradually slow down, the film’s steady performance suggests it will easily cross the $500 million milestone soon.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Summary

North America – $167.8m

International – $290.4m

Worldwide- $458.2m

The Conjuring: Last Rites Steady Earnings In North America

In North America, the movie has also maintained impressive numbers. Playing in approximately 2,753 theaters, it grossed over $4 million during the recent weekend. The domestic revenue dropped by 40% compared to the earlier weekend’s $6.7 million, but the daily numbers have remained consistent. It generated $1.1 million on Friday, representing a 119.5% increase, $1.8 million on Saturday, a 59% rise, and an additional $1 million on Sunday. This steady pattern has helped the movie remain among the top earners even several weeks into its run.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Set To Surpass IT: Chapter 2’s Lifetime Gross

The Conjuring: Last Rites, with worldwide earnings approaching It: Chapter Two’s total of $473 million, is on track to claim the second spot among the highest-grossing horror movies ever. The top place remains with It: Chapter One, which stands tall at over $700 million. The Last Rites is already the highest-grossing horror film of the year and is expected to keep adding to its record-breaking run before leaving theatres.

