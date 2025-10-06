There’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable and charismatic superstars, celebrated for his formidable screen presence. The former WWE champion had ambitious plans for Black Adam, but things didn’t pan out as expected. Fans were hopeful he would make a strong comeback with his latest theatrical release, The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama that earned encouraging reviews from both critics and audiences. Currently, the film holds a 73% critics’ score and 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a solid 7/10 IMDb rating.

However, given the unpredictable nature of the film industry and its box office, the numbers haven’t turned out as many fans might have hoped for. Contrary to initial projections in the range of $8 million to $15 million, the film opened to just $6 million during its first weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, the big question is: how much does The Smashing Machine need to earn globally to break even at the box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Smashing Machine – Budget & Break-Even Point

According to Variety, Benny Safdie’s solo directorial debut was made on an estimated production budget of $50 million. To break even at the box office, The Smashing Machine would need to gross around $125 million worldwide, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

As of now, it’s a long road ahead for the Dwayne Johnson-led film. While it’s still early days, the movie’s modest opening suggests it may struggle to hit that target during its ongoing theatrical run. Still, as we’ve seen time and again, the box office can be highly unpredictable, and the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

More About The Smashing Machine

Directed by Benny Safdie and set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, The Smashing Machine tells the remarkable story of MMA legend Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson). The film traces his meteoric rise in the brutal world of mixed martial arts and delves into his struggles with fame, addiction, and the emotional turmoil that tested the champion’s strength even beyond the ring.

The Smashing Machine – Official Trailer

