Universal Pictures may finally be finding some comfort, as The Bad Guys 2 continues to pull off solid box office numbers even months after its release on July 24. At a time when the studio’s current releases are struggling, this animated sequel from DreamWorks Animation has become a quiet savior.

The sports horror film Him has turned out to be a major disappointment, while Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is hanging on in the domestic market. However, amid all this, The Bad Guys 2 has managed to turn its modest $80 million budget into a global success story.

The Bad Guys 2 Wins Big Globally

The animated sequel has already crossed the $200 million mark and now stands at over $222 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The film’s strong showing owes much to its international success, as audiences continue to support it at the box office. In its tenth weekend, the movie managed a rare feat by recording a 10% rise in overseas earnings, bringing in about $4.4 million from 78 markets. Over 63% of the total earnings have come from international markets, making The Bad Guys 2 one of DreamWorks’ most globally driven hits in recent years.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $81.1m

International – $141.2m

Worldwide– $222.3m

The Bad Guys 2 Outperforms Two Later Releases

The domestic numbers, on the other hand, tell a different story. The movie has been reduced to about 293 theaters across North America and collected only $155K in its recent weekend. Though small compared to its international earnings, this figure was still enough to outperform two newer releases, the horror hit Weapons ($135,000) and Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ($120,497), which has underperformed despite heavy promotion and the actor’s much-talked-about comeback since Barbie’s billion-dollar success.

While it has not made a huge mark at home, The Bad Guys 2 has shown strong staying power abroad, keeping the cash flow steady for Universal.

