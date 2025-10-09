Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, is all set for a grand theatrical release this month, during Diwali. Backed by Maddock Films, the upcoming Bollywood biggie seems to be a perfect festive season release and is likely to mint a strong collection at the Indian box office on day 1. But will it become Rashmika’s 4th consecutive Bollywood outing to achieve one important opening day milestone? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming romantic horror comedy flick is scheduled to release in theatres on October 21. There’s already genuine interest about the film on the ground level, as it serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. More importantly, it is coming after the grand success of Stree 2. There’s excitement about the speculated cameos in the film.

Thamma aims for a good start at the Indian box office

Apart from the Horror Comedy Universe factor, Thamma has the advantage of the Diwali festive season. Since the trailer received a mostly positive reception, the film is expected to start big, and if everything goes well, it could rake in a day 1 collection of 20 crore net or more at the Indian box office.

Rashmika Mandanna is likely to cross this milestone for the 4th consecutive time in Bollywood

If Thamma manages to start with 20 crores or more collection on the opening day, it’ll become Rashmika Mandanna’s 4th consecutive Bollywood film to cross the 20 crore milestone on day 1. For those who don’t know, her Animal opened at a whopping 63.8 crores. It was followed by Chhaava’s 33.1 crores and Sikandar‘s 30.06 crores. Now, with the upcoming Maddock biggie, the actress is likely to keep the streak intact.

More about the film

The romantic horror comedy film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who also helmed Munjya. It is produced by Maddock Films and distributed by Pen Marudhar (India). The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. It introduces Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe factor.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 27: Only 39 Lakh Away From Becoming 5th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News