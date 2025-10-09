Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office, and it continues to make earnings during its fourth week. It has already emerged as a super hit, becoming the first Marathi film of 2025 to achieve the feat. Now, it is chasing another milestone of becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era, which is likely to be achieved in the next few days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

Backed by good pre-release buzz and positive word-of-mouth, the Marathi suspense thriller has pulled off a strong performance. Despite several new releases arriving in Maharashtra, the film maintained its show count and attracted a dedicated audience. However, after the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film has slowed down significantly, but it is managing to keep the scoreboard ticking.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

As per the latest collection update, Dashavatar earned 7 lakh on day 27. Overall, the film has earned 23.17 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 27.34 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Day 22 – 14 lakh

Day 23 – 36 lakh

Day 24 – 46 lakh

Day 25 – 8 lakh

Day 26 – 8 lakh

Day 27 – 7 lakh

Total – 23.17 crores

Soon to become the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID

With 23.17 crores already in the kitty, Dashavatar is just 39 lakh away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Naach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crores). After surpassing Naach Ga Ghuma, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer will become the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. The feat will be achieved during the upcoming fifth weekend.

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers post-COVID (above 20 crore net):

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Naach Ga Ghuma – 23.55 crores Dashavatar – 23.17 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 20.67 crores

