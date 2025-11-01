Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Thamma has successfully crossed the 175 crore mark worldwide. The spree of success continues as it has now emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 5th highest-grossing film globally. That’s not it; it has also climbed up the ladder amongst the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 updates.
Thamma crosses the 175 crore mark worldwide!
Despite strong competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1, Maddock Films’ production has continued to break records at the box office. In 11 days, the romantic horror comedy has accumulated 177.26 crore gross worldwide.
Around 149.27 crore gross is from the domestic market, while the remaining sum comes from the overseas box office. With a favorable word-of-mouth, Thamma will get much closer to the 200 crore club by the end of the second weekend.
Beats Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force
It was just yesterday that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film had surpassed Jolly LLB 3 at the worldwide box office. In only 24 hours, it has crossed another Akshay Kumar film – Sky Force, which grossed 174.21 crores in its global lifetime. Thamma is now the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:
- Chhaava: 827.06 crores
- Saiyaara: 570.67 crores
- War 2: 371.26 crores
- Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores
- Housefull 5: 304.12 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores
- Raid 2: 242.42 crores
- Sikandar: 211.34 crores
- Thamma: 177.26 crores
- Sky Force: 174.21 crores
Now Ayushmann Khurrana’s 4th highest-grosser globally!
Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial has also swiftly passed the worldwide lifetime of Bala (171.49 crore gross). It has also become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 4th highest-grossing film globally.
Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 all-time worldwide grossers here:
- AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores
- Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores
- Dream Girl: 196.84 crores
- Thamma: 177.26 crores
- Bala: 171.49 crores
- Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crores
- Article 15: 93.08 crores
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crores
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crores
- Bareilly Ki Barfi: 58.55 crores
Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (11 days)
- India net: 126.50 crores
- India gross: 149.27 crores
- Overseas gross – 27.99 crores
- Worldwide gross – 177.26 crores
