Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Thamma has successfully crossed the 175 crore mark worldwide. The spree of success continues as it has now emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s 5th highest-grossing film globally. That’s not it; it has also climbed up the ladder amongst the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 updates.

Thamma crosses the 175 crore mark worldwide!

Despite strong competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1, Maddock Films’ production has continued to break records at the box office. In 11 days, the romantic horror comedy has accumulated 177.26 crore gross worldwide.

Around 149.27 crore gross is from the domestic market, while the remaining sum comes from the overseas box office. With a favorable word-of-mouth, Thamma will get much closer to the 200 crore club by the end of the second weekend.