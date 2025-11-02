Baahubali – The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and others, is performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office. Justifying the hype, the magnum opus opened with historic numbers by registering the biggest opening among re-releases in India. After such a record-breaking start, it remained super strong even on day 2. In the meantime, it has become the 5th highest-grossing re-release of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Out of all regions, the magnum opus had a solid pre-release buzz in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). As expected, the Telugu market contributed significantly on the opening day, helping the film earn an impressive 10.8 crore net on its opening day, which includes 1.15 crores from paid previews. Usually, re-releases are extremely front-loaded, and they face a massive drop on the second day, but in the case of the SS Rajamouli directorial, an excellent hold was seen.

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic earned an estimated 7 crores on day 2, thus dropping by just 27.46% from the actual day 1 collection of 9.65 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 17.8 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 21 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid previews – 1.15 crores

Day 1 – 9.65 crores

Day 2 – 7 crores

Total – 17.8 crores

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing re-release in India

With 21 crore gross in the kitty already, Baahubali – The Epic has comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Titanic 3D (18 crore gross) to become the 5th highest-grossing film among re-releases in India. Today, it will cross Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (26 crore gross) and Ghilli (26.5 crore gross) to reach the 2nd spot on the list.

Take a look at the highest-grossing re-releases at the Indian box office (gross collection):

Sanam Teri Kasam – 41.94 crores Tumbbad – 38 crores Ghilli – 26.5 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 26 crores Baahubali – The Epic – 21 crores (2 days) Titanic 3D – 18 crores Sholay 3D – 13 crores Laila Majnu – 11.59 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

