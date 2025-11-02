The North American box office is not witnessing a good time this Halloween, and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has also crashed at the cinemas despite a strong start last Friday. The film has also lost its #1 spot to Black Phone 2 in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for deets.

The anime movie has been topping the box office ranking. It is the seventh-highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America. The anime movie has also surpassed the collections of Ne Zha 2 and is on track to beat a Dragon Ball movie as well. However, it is tracking to around $30 million at the box office in North America.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection on the 2nd Friday in North America

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has dropped to the third rank in the domestic box office rankings and has also witnessed a major decline in its second Friday. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the anime movie collected $1.3 million on its second Friday with a harsh decline of almost 85% from the previous Friday when it opened in the North American theaters. With that, the film has reached a cumulative total of $26.1 million in North America.

How much is the film expected to earn on its second weekend?

The Japanese anime movie is expected to earn between $4.5 million and $5 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film will not surpass Dragon Ball: Super Broly’s $30.7 million lifetime total this weekend, resulting in a delay in it becoming the sixth-highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office.

This massive decline in the film’s momentum in North America will also impact its global collection, as this is a significant market. However, it has already become a massive hit, despite its modest budget. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North America on October 24.

