SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic is shining bright at the box office. Starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead, the epic action film has emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Hindi re-release of all time. That too, within 48 hours of its theatrical arrival. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Baahubali – The Epic Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic earned 1.65 crores on day 2 in the Hindi belt. It enjoyed a favorable 22% jump compared to 1.35 crores minted on the opening day. There’s strict competition from Kantara Chapter 1, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. However, Prabhas is yet again proving his massive box office appeal.

The net box office collection in Hindi accumulates to 3 crores net after 2 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 3.54 crores. Today, SS Rajamouli’s directorial will witness another jump, post which all eyes will be on the Monday test.

Take a look at the daily breakdown at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1: 1.35 crores

Day 2: 1.65 crores

Total: 3 crores

Knocks down Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer Zaara re-release!

Baahubali – The Epic is enjoying a much better pace than most re-releases in the Hindi cinema. In only 48 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime of Veer Zaara (2.20 crores) to become the 8th highest-grossing Hindi re-release of all time.

The next target is to beat another Shah Rukh Khan film, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Check out the highest-grossing re-releases of all time at the Hindi box office:

Sanam Teri Kasam: 35.55 crores Tumbbad: 32.21 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crores Rockstar: 10 crores Laila Majnu: 9.15 crores Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 6 crores Kal Ho Naa Ho: 4.15 crores Baahubali – The Epic: 3 crores* Veer Zaara: 2.20 crores Karan Arjun: 1.3 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Hindi Box Office Summary (Day 2)

Net collection: 3 crores

Gross collection: 3.54 crores

