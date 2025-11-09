One Battle After Another has now managed to outgross Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous box office flop, the western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. The new film has achieved this feat right before ending its disappointing theatrical run, closing another underperforming chapter in DiCaprio’s recent box office journey.

A Falling Box Office Journey for One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, was initially projected to reach the $200 million mark worldwide. However, the outcome looks far from that. With more new films entering theaters and over 500 screens dropped across the US this Friday, its presence has narrowed to only 403 theaters. The movie’s journey has been slow, with a worldwide total now sitting at around $193.7 million. Out of that, $68.7 million comes from domestic markets, while $125 million comes from overseas, per Box Office Mojo.

Despite these numbers, the film is expected to lose at least $100 million, given its steep production and marketing costs, estimated to be between $130 and $175 million.

On Friday, the film brought in a mere $250K, confirming that it is nearing the end of its big screen run. Soon, it will be released on streaming platforms, where it may see some renewed interest, but the underperformance adds another setback to DiCaprio’s record, making it his second major box office disappointment in a row.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

North America – $68.7m

International – $125m

Worldwide – $193.7m

One Battle After Another Overtakes Killers Of The Flower Moon

While the financial results are disappointing, One Battle After Another has now officially overtaken Killers of the Flower Moon domestically ($68m). The Martin Scorsese-directed western crime drama, despite critical acclaim, struggled due to its length, niche appeal, and heavy production costs. One Battle After Another had already exceeded it in international and global box office numbers earlier, and now, with its domestic total higher as well, it slowly closes its theatrical chapter with at least one small victory in DiCaprio’s otherwise rough box office phase.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bugonia North America Box Office: Yorgos Lanthimos’ Sci-Fi Drama Stays Strong, Poised To Surpass His 2015 Black Comedy With Colin Farrell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News