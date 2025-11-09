Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has witnessed an upward trend during the ongoing third weekend, with a good growth coming in on the third Saturday, day 19. Amid this, it has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office, thus making it Ayushmann’s third film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thamma earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

In India, the Bollywood romantic horror comedy entertainer fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time on the third Friday, day 18. It earned around 80 lakh. On day 19, it displayed an impressive growth of 120% and earned an estimated 1.76 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 152.81 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 180.31 crore gross after including GST.

Overseas, Thamma is on the verge of ending the theatrical run, and so far, it has earned 24.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 19-day worldwide box office collection stands at an estimated 204.56 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 152.81 crores

India gross – 180.31 crores

Overseas gross – 24.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 204.56 crores

Ayushmann Khurrana’s third 200 crore grosser

As we can see, Thamma has comfortably entered the 200 crore club globally. With this, it has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s third film to achieve the feat after Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Also, it’s currently his third-highest-grossing film and is likely to end its run in the same position as Badhaai Ho’s 218.82 crores is out of range.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s top grossers at the worldwide box office:

Andhadhun – 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho – 218.82 crores Thamma – 204.56 crores (19 days) Dream Girl – 196.84 crores Bala – 171.49 crores

Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man

With 204.56 crores in the kitty, the romantic horror comedy film has surpassed Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s Pad Man (203.05 crore gross) on the list of Bollywood’s highest-grossing films globally. Today, on day 20, it will cross Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One (205.3 crore gross) and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (205.54 crore gross).

