Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc grosses more than what Demon Slayer: Mugen Train had collected on its third Friday at the North American box office. It has begun its third weekend with a bang by beating Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the 5th highest-grossing anime feature in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jujutsu Kaisen is also a very popular Japanese anime series, and the characters are even more famous, especially Gojo and Sukuna. For the unversed, both Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man are produced by MAPPA, and the former was first released in 2020. It centers on a high school student named Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse called Ryomen Sukuna, to whom Yuji becomes the host.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc earned at the North American box office in 15 days?

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has been at the box office in North America for half a month. Due to new releases, it dropped out of the top 5 rankings on its third Friday. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Reze Arc collected $900k on its third Friday at the North American box office, with a decline of 30.7% from its second Friday. It is more than Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s $863k 3rd Friday gross. After 15 days, the Japanese anime has collected $35.3 million at the North American box office.

Beats Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the 5th highest-grossing anime movie in North America

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in North America in 2022 and is based on the manga, which serves as the prologue to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, taking place before Yuji Itadori‘s introduction. It follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young student who becomes a sorcerer and seeks to control the Cursed Spirit of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, in Jujutsu High.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 collected $34.5 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America. It also became the 5th highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has surpassed that collection in just 15 days, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing anime film ever.

More about the film

It has been reported that the latest Chainsaw Man movie is aiming to earn between $3 million and $4 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. It will thus inch closer to the $50 million mark; however, whether it achieves that mark or not depends on how strongly it continues to perform in North America. It lost 718 theaters on Friday, making way for the new Hollywood releases, and is currently running in 2,285 screens. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in theaters on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nuremberg North America Box Office Day 1: After TIFF Applause, Rami Malek’s Historical Drama Opens With $1M+ On Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News