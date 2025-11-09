Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae has managed to churn out great numbers at the box office every single day. On the second Saturday, the horror thriller yet again took a good jump at the box office. In 9 days, the film has comfortably crossed the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Pranav Mohanlal Set To Axe Hridayapoorvam

Pranav Mohanlal’s film is very close to axing his father Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, which earned a net collection of 40.12 crore in its lifetime. Pranav Mohanlal’s film needs only 8.2 crore to surpass Hridayapoorvam as the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 in India.

Dies Irae Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday, Dies Irae managed to take a jump of 84% from the previous day, earning a total of 3.5 crore. This is the fourth-highest earning day for the film after the three days of the first weekend.

Check out the day-wise collection of Pranav Mohanlal’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 4.7 crore

Day 2: 5.7 crore

Day 3: 6.35 crore

Day 4: 3 crore

Day 5: 2.6 crore

Day 6: 2.3 crore

Day 7: 1.8 crore

Day 8: 1.95 crore

Day 9: 3.5 crore

Total: 31.95 crore

Already Surpasses Officer On Duty!

Pranav Mohanlal’s Dies Irae has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Officer On Duty, one of the most profitable Malayalam films of 2025. The horror thriller is mounted on a budget of less than 24 crore. While the exact figure is yet to be known, the film is definitely churning out profits!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2025 (India Net Collections).

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra: 156.8 crore Thudarum: 122 crore L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crore Hridayapoorvam: 40.12 crore Dies Irae: 31.9 crore Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Rekhachithram: 27 crore Maranamass: 18.77 crore Narivetta: 18.39 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

