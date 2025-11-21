After Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Akhanda 2 is the next big release of Tollywood. Mounted on a huge scale, the film is touted to be a big money spinner in India as well as the overseas market. For Nandamuri Balakrishna, it is undoubtedly the biggest film of his career, and he hopes to break almost every existing box office record. In North America (the USA and Canada), the magnum opus was expected to easily cross Daaku Maharaaj and register the highest premiere collection for the veteran actor. However, it seems that the film will need to do some heavy lifting.

The upcoming mass entertainer is a sequel to the 2021 film, Akhanda. Since Akhanda was a commercial success and gained popularity post its theatrical release, expectations from the sequel are very high. In the USA, the major contributor to the North American territory, the film is predicted to register a solid start, but shockingly, the numbers aren’t matching the hype.

Akhanda 2 is underperforming in the USA premiere pre-sales

As per Venky Box Office, Akhanda 2 has sold 2,439 tickets for premiere shows in the USA, as of 8:40 am IST. It equals a collection of $69,315, which is 61.55 lakh in Indian rupees. These bookings are recorded from around 229 locations and 592 shows. Considering the sequel factor and the film’s scale, such pre-sales are underwhelming.

Can it surpass Daaku Maharaaj’s premiere collection at the North American box office?

Akhanda 2 is being projected to record Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highest premiere collection at the North American box office. To achieve the feat, it must surpass Daaku Maharaaj, which scored $735K in premiere shows. As of now, the Akhanda sequel is performing on par with Daaku Maharaaj‘s pre-sales, but with 13 days still to go, it is expected to move ahead.

The much-awaited trailer of the magnum opus is yet to be released, and once it is unveiled, pre-sales are expected to pick up momentum. So, despite an underwhelming trend in the USA bookings, the Akhanda sequel is likely to score the highest premiere collection for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Rashmika Mandanna Ends 2025 With A 40% Success Rate Despite A Blockbuster Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News