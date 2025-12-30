2025 was the year of surprises for Bollywood. While most big-budget films failed to impress us, there were some unexpected successes. We saw the comeback of the romance genre at the box office with Saiyaara. On the other hand, Dhurandhar turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time and continues to achieve milestones. Unfortunately, there were also as many as 41 failures. Scroll below for a detailed report card!

Bollywood’s cumulative total in 2025

Bollywood witnessed the release of around 54 notable films. The cumulative total of all the films was around 4,620.15 crores. Out of this, the combined total of the top 10 highest-grossing films was approximately 3,113 crores.

The highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which has collected 741.90 crores in only 25 days. The box office run continues, and it is expected to beat Pushpa 2 (836.09 crores) and emerge as the #1 Hindi grosser of all time! With such a huge success, this year will be remembered in history.

Success ratio – a win or loss?

Out of the 54 films that made their way to the box office, only 13 Bollywood movies could gain the success tag. Out of this, two were re-releases (YJHD and Sanam Teri Kasam). This means that the overall success ratio is only 24%.

List of super-duper hits, super-hits and successes

Bollywood delivered 4 super-duper hits/ blockbusters in 2025 – Chhaava (615.39 crores), Saiyaara (337.69 crores), Mahavatar Narsimha (247.96 crores), and Dhurandhar (741.90 crores). It is also to be noted that all four films stole the #1 spot in their genres, which makes for a huge victory!

The list of super-hits includes Sanam Teri Kasam re-release (35.55 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release (22.04 crores), and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (85.8 crores).

Tere Ishk Mein (119.3 crores), Thamma (157.05 crores), Metro In Dino (56.3 crores), Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores), Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores), Raid 2 (179.30 crores) were the only 6 films that gained the plus verdict. This means they were successes and managed to recover a little over their reported budget.

Is it the end of big-budget films?

Lately, producers have been focusing on creating movies with high production values, spending crores on VFX and high-octane action sequences. But 2025 was the year when most big-budget movies failed in Bollywood.

Whether it was a famous franchise like Housefull 5 or the star pull of Salman Khan in Sikandar, it was the year where content roared loud. The biggest example is Dhurandhar, which faced massive pre-release negativity but went on to do wonders at the box office, as the audience enjoyed what Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh served on the platter.

Bollywood 2025 Report Card

Number of releases: 54

Number of successes: 13

Numbers of hits: 0

Number of super-hits: 3

Number of super-duper hits: 4

Number of flops: 41

Highest-grossing film: Dhurandhar (741.90 crores & counting)

Lowest-grossing film: Nikita Roy (1.28 crores)

Check out the complete list of hits and flops in 2025 here.

