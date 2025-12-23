Along with the festive vibes, love will be in the air this Christmas season! Courtesy of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is releasing on December 25, 2025. Dharma Productions’ film has commenced its advance booking in India and is witnessing good trends. Scroll below for the day 1 box office updates!

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s directorial has registered advance booking worth 62.85 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. It has sold 14.8K tickets across the nation from a little over 1K shows. Maharashtra is currently witnessing the best trends in pre-sales, followed by Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. As the word-of-mouth is spreading, other circuits are also picking up the pace.

There are still 2 days until the big release. It’s going to be the most crucial 48 hours for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s film, which is expected to emerge as the highest-grossing romantic film of 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf under target!

The upcoming Christmas release is eyeing to surpass the final advance booking sales of Bhool Chuk Maaf today. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer had sold tickets worth 88 lakh gross.

Post that, it will be competing against Bollywood biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2.54 crores), De De Pyaar De 2 (2.79 crores), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores), among others.

Will it enter top 5 romantic pre-sales of 2025?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer is also competing to secure a spot among the pre-sales of the top 5 romantic releases of 2025. It needs a minimum jump of 75% to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and enter the list.

Check out the top 5 advance bookings of 2025 for Bollywood romantic films:

Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 5.65 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 2.86 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 2.79 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 2.54 crores

