Zubeen Garg and Rajesh Bhuyan’s collaboration, Roi Roi Binale, is a never-before-seen success in Assamese cinema. The musical romantic drama holds a high emotional quotient due to the untimely demise of the lead actor. It has completed 38 days in theatres. Scroll below for the budget, collection, and more updates!

Roi Roi Binale is close to the 30 crore milestone in India!

According to Sacnilk, Garima Garg Saikia‘s production earned 26 lakhs on its 6th Sunday. Compared to 17 lakhs garnered on the previous day, it saw a 53% growth in earnings.

The overall box office collection reaches 29.29 crore net, which is about 34.56 crores in gross earnings. Roi Roi Binale is a massive blockbuster. Made on a budget of only 5 crores, it has raked in 485.8% profits in its lifetime. It is the 6th most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown (India net) below:

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Week 5: 1.58 crores

Day 36: 11 lakhs

Day 37: 17 lakhs

Day 38: 26 lakhs

Total: 29.29 crores

Will create history for Assamese cinema, yet again!

There are no signs that Zubeen Garg‘s final film will wrap up its theatrical run for another week, at least. However, it is all set to touch the 30 crore net milestone, a never-before-seen box office feat for Assamese cinema.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 38)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 29.29 crores

India gross: 34.56 crores

ROI: 485.8%

Verdict: Super-Hit

More about the Assamese musical romantic drama

Along with playing the lead, Zubeen Garg had also written the story of Roi Roi Binale. The ensemble cast also includes Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra, among others. It was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down War 2 Yet Again, Set To Pack A Bumper 18 Crore+ Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News