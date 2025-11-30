Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic incident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Fans across the nation are still mourning his untimely demise and paying tribute to him in theaters with Roi Roi Binale. The Assamese musical romantic drama has completed 30 days of its box office run. Scroll below for the budget, collection, profits, and more details!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 30

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale collected 26 lakhs on its fifth Saturday. Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial is showcasing a rock-steady hold, with a 24% jump compared to 21 lakhs earned on the previous day. The craze for Zubeen Garg continues to roar loud despite the completion of a month at the ticket windows.

The overall collection at the Indian box office comes to 27.64 crores after 30 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 32.61 crores. Roi Roi Binale is the highest-grossing Assamese film of all time and continues to set new benchmarks in its journey.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Day 29: 21 lakhs

Day 30: 26 lakhs

Total: 27.64 crores

What is the Roi Roi Binale budget?

Garima Garg Saikia and Zubeen Garg‘s production is made on a budget of 5 crores. In 30 days, it has minted returns of 21.64 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 452.8%. It is one of the most profitable Assamese films of recent times.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 30)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 27.64 crores

India gross: 32.61 crores

ROI: 452.8%

Verdict: Super-Hit

More about the Assamese romantic drama

The ensemble cast also features Mousumi Alifa, Joy Kashyap, and Achurjya Borpatra, among others. It is produced under the banner of Zeal Creations and Eye Creation. The musical romantic drama was released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

