Mohanlal set some new milestones for Malayalam cinema in 2025. After Thudarum, L2: Empuraan and Hridayapoorvam, he was expected to end the year on a blockbuster note with Vrusshabha. Unfortunately, the fantasy action drama is a huge disaster. Scroll below for a detailed update on its BMS sales at the Indian box office.

A disappointing fate on BookMyShow

According to the latest update, Vrusshabha has sold only 14K tickets on BookMyShow since its big release on December 25, 2025. Despite the Christmas and holiday season, Nanda Kishore’s directorial is struggling due to mixed to negative reviews from critics and cine-goers.

Made on a budget of 70 crores, the fantasy action drama has made a box office collection of only 1.45 crores net in 5 days of its theatrical run, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions. That is more than disappointing, considering the star power of Mohanlal and his recent achievements.

Far away from Mohanlal’s 2025 BMS sales

Mohanlal delivered the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, with Thudarum, which collected 122 crores net in India. It registered BMS ticket sales of a whopping 4.51 million in its lifetime.

The lowest ticket sales for a Mohanlal film registered was Hridayapoorvam (1.47 million). Unfortunately, Vrusshabha will hit a new low with its disastrous fate.

Check out the top BMS sales of Mohanlal in 2025:

Thudarum: 4.51 million L2: Empuraan: 3.75 million Hridayapoorvam: 1.47 million Vrusshabha: 14K (5 days)

More about the fantasy action drama

Vrusshabha is directed and written by Nanda Kishore. The supporting cast also features Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena. It is jointly produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures and released in 4 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The fantasy action drama arrived in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with the Christmas holiday.

