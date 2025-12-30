Kichcha Sudeep‘s Mark had a blast on its opening day, enjoying the benefit of the Christmas holiday. After a big start, it maintained a steady pace over the extended opening weekend. However, on the first Monday, day 5, it suffered a big drop at the Indian box office, making things difficult for the film. Although the budget is moderate and looked recoverable initially, things have become dicey now. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mark earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Kannada action thriller was theatrically released on December 25. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback has been mixed. Such a reception has been taking a toll on the film. As per the latest collection update, Kichcha’s biggie earned just 1.15 crores on day 5, displaying a drop of 64.06% from day 2’s 3.2 crores. Here, we have compared the first Monday’s collection with day 2 because day 1 had a big holiday benefit.

Overall, Mark has earned an estimated 19.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 23.06 crore gross. Today, on day 5, the film might drop below 1 crore, which will be an alarming sign.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 8.6 crores

Day 2 – 3.2 crores

Day 3 – 3.2 crores

Day 4 – 3.4 crores

Day 5 – 1.15 crores

Total – 19.55 crores

Mark to become a failure at the Indian box office?

Reportedly, Mark was made on a budget of 40 crores. So, it must earn 40 crore net in India to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. In the first five days, it has managed to recover 48.87% of the total cost. Due to the New Year celebrations, the film will see some rise, but in the long run, it might struggle to make a 100% recovery. Still, it’s a bit early to make any prediction. Let’s see how it fares over the next few days.

