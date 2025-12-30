Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is on track to emerge as a big success story at the worldwide box office. After a good start, the film picked up strong momentum due to favorable word of mouth, which also remained intact on the first Monday, day 5. In the meantime, it crossed the first major milestone of 50 crores and entered the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025.

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

In India, the Malayalam horror comedy fantasy film had a strong Monday, scoring 4.25 crores. Compared to day 1’s 3.35 crores, it’s a jump of 26.86%, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned an estimated 22.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 26.13 crore gross. Even in the overseas market, it is performing brilliantly and has earned 24.05 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at 50.18 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 22.15 crores

India gross – 26.13 crores

Overseas gross – 24.05 crores

Worldwide gross – 50.18 crores

Sarvam Maya becomes the 10th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025

With 50.18 crore gross in the kitty, Sarvam Maya has surpassed the lifetime collection of Eko (46.89 crores) to become the tenth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025 globally. Today, it will cross Officer On Duty (55.08 crores) and Rekhachithram (56.88 crores) to claim the eighth spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores Dies Irae – 82.19 crores Kalamkaval – 81.87 crores Hridayapoorvam – 76.61 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 72.23 crores Rekhachithram – 56.88 crores Officer On Duty – 55.08 crores Sarvam Maya – 50.18 crores (5 days)

