Zootopia 2 is still in the competition and is going for the big guns in the all-time top 20 highest-grossing films list worldwide. It is currently the 4th highest-grossing animated feature of all time at the worldwide box office. Overall, the film has also surpassed this Avengers movie, edging closer to entering the all-time top 15 grossers list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is after the domestic haul of Wicked: for Good to break into this year’s top 5 grossers. It has also entered the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. The film is on track to beat Deadpool 2‘s domestic haul and move up the list. Globally, it’s much ahead.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

Even in its fifth weekend, Zootopia 2 managed to earn strong numbers at the domestic box office. It collected $19.8 million, despite losing 170 theaters at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The Zootopia sequel increased by 33.9% from last weekend, and its domestic total is now $321.2 million. Internationally, the film has collected $67.9 million on its fifth weekend, bringing its overseas total to $1.1 billion. Adding the domestic and the international collections, the worldwide total is $1.4 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $321.2 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

Surpasses Avengers: Age of Ultron at the worldwide box office

Avengers: Age of Ultron is the lowest-grossing film in the Avengers franchise. It was also the 17th-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, with a $1.4 billion global haul. The Zootopia sequel has surpassed the $1.4 billion global haul of Avengers: Age of Ultron, becoming the new 17th-highest-grossing film ever worldwide. It is also on track to beat Barbie‘s $1.44 billion worldwide haul soon. To break into the all-time top 15, it must beat Frozen II’s $1.45 billion global haul.

Zootopia 2, released on November 26, is tracking to earn between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run.

