Avatar: Fire And Ash displayed a good hold at the Indian box office on its second Monday, day 11. The drop was below 40%, which also helped it cross the lifetime collection of the first Avatar movie. In the meantime, it has become Hollywood’s seventh-highest-grossing film of all time in the country, and it has also started its journey towards the milestone of 150 crore net in full swing. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

Although Avatar 3 has underperformed compared to Avatar: The Way Of Water, it is heading towards a good lifetime run, and the hold on the second Monday consolidates it. Showing a drop of just 35.94% from the second Friday, day 8’s 7.65 crores, it earned an estimated 4.9 crores on day 11. Overall, it has earned an estimated 142.8 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 174 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Day 8 – 7.65 crores

Day 9 – 10 crores

Day 10 – 10.75 crores

Day 11 – 4.9 crores

Total – 142.8 crores

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

With 142.8 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed Avatar (141.25 crores) to become the seventh-highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. In a couple of days, it will also cross The Lion King (150.09 crores) to claim the sixth spot. It’ll be interesting to see if it manages to overtake The Jungle Book (188 crores).

By surpassing Avatar, the biggie also became the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise after The Way Of Water.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crores Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crores Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores The Jungle Book – 188 crores The Lion King – 150.09 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash – 142.8 crores (11 days) Avatar – 141.25 crores Mufasa: The Lion King – 135.35 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 135 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Beats Daaku Maharaaj, Becomes Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News