IMAX offers the best experience for visual treats like Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the film is also earning well in this format. It is close to reaching a major milestone worldwide, with IMAX screenings alone. The film is also on track to beat F1 as the biggest Hollywood release of 2025 in IMAX theaters. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Avatar 3 is on track to surpass the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office, with significant contributions from IMAX screenings. It is already one of the top 130 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. It will soon enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list worldwide.

How much has Avatar 3 collected so far from IMAX screenings worldwide?

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, James Cameron’s magnum opus collected a spectacular $96 million from IMAX screenings alone worldwide. It includes $65.1 million overseas and $30.9 million at the domestic box office from IMAX theaters. It has collected this sum in just 12 days, and Avatar 3 is going to be the biggest release in IMAX for Hollywood since Dune: Part Two.

Inches away from hitting $100 million & becoming the biggest Hollywood release of 2025 in IMAX

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 will soon surpass F1‘s IMAX collections as the biggest 2025 Hollywood release in that format. For the unversed, Brad Pitt’s F1 collected $97 million in its IMAX run, and now Avatar 3 is just $1 million away from overtaking it as the biggest 2025 Hollywood release in IMAX. The film is also expected to reach the $100 million milestone soon, likely within a month of its release. The James Cameron-helmed film is on track to enter the all-time top 10 biggest films in IMAX lists.

More about Avatar 3

The story follows Jake and Neytiri’s family as they confront grief amid rising turmoil on Pandora, coming up against the fierce Ash People led by Varang, as the conflict intensifies and new moral lines are drawn. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

