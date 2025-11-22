F1: The Movie rolls back into the spotlight with the kind of heat Brad Pitt seems to carry without breaking a sweat. The film has already made a significant impact in theaters, drawing crowds and giving the summer box office a story to remember.

Now the buzz has turned toward its long-awaited streaming debut, a moment that fans have been waiting for months. The excitement has been brewing with fresh clips floating around, including one of Pitt’s Sony Hayes spinning on the Las Vegas Sphere with the real Grand Prix weekend glowing behind him. The production kept its foot on the pedal all along, and the talk around its move to home screens has only grown louder.

F1: The Movie Sets Its Streaming Date After Months Of Speculation

The wait finally ends as the film lands on its streaming home on December 12. Apple TV rolled out an early tease timed with the November 23 Las Vegas Grand Prix, adding a bit of sporting sparkle to the announcement. The film first arrived in theaters on June 27, and unlike the usual three- to four-month gap most studios follow, this one took its sweet time, which only fueled the curiosity even more.

This is big. #F1TheMovie is streaming December 12 only on Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/iuaMn2QqkF — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 21, 2025

Other Summer Blockbusters Reached Streaming Faster

The wait felt longer than expected, especially as other titles from the summer rushed home earlier, including Superman with its July 11 release making it to HBO Max by September 19, Jurassic World Rebirth with a July 2 premiere sliding onto Peacock on October 30, and The Fantastic Four First Steps reaching Disney Plus on November 5 after its July 25 release.

Joseph Kosinski Steers A Power-Packed Racing-Driven Drama

F1 The Movie came together under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick, and he assembled a cast featuring notable names such as Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Yet the most striking element was how deeply Brad Pitt threw himself into the racing world. He drove on real tracks, performed his own stunts, and collaborated with the FIA to integrate the film into authentic race weekends. The production did not settle for a simulation and pulled from the pulse of live competition.

The film also turned into an unlikely meeting ground for Hollywood and the paddock. Lewis Hamilton shaped the film as a producer and appeared in a cameo, featuring real footage from his Mercedes days alongside George Russell.

F1: The Movie Emerged As Apple’s Biggest Box Office Victory

What followed at the box office stunned the industry. Apple had long been praised for its prestige shows but had not found its theatrical breakthrough until F1 arrived and sped past expectations. The film became the highest-grossing sports movie, opening at Number 1 and racing to more than $631 million worldwide. It also became Pitt’s biggest hit to date, a milestone powered by both spectacle and star pull.

The critical response added more fuel. F1 holds an 82% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 97% from the audience, carrying both the Certified Fresh and Verified Hot badges. The only piece left for its trophy shelf is a major streaming run, and that moment begins on December 12.

