Joseph Kosinski has confirmed that he and the team are working on an idea for a sequel to Brad Pitt’s biggest hit. F1 The movie reached theaters this summer and earned $631 million worldwide, while gaining massive popularity in overseas markets.

The film followed a veteran Formula One racer, played by Brad Pitt, who returned from retirement and clashed with his team’s rookie driver, played by Damson Idris. The film also featured Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, with a script by Ehren Kruger.

Apple Studios & Joseph Kosinski Are Planning The Next Chapter

Joseph Kosinski is known for TRON Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave, but his career changed direction after Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. That movie turned him into a major name in action filmmaking.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, he said he has been discussing the follow-up to F1 with Apple. He explained that they are thinking about the next chapter for Sonny Hayes and Apex GP. He added that the global reaction to the first movie shows that people want more, and that he would be glad to return because the production of the first film was enjoyable.

Joseph Kosinski says he’s in active talks with Apple about making an #F1 sequel with Brad Pitt. pic.twitter.com/Q9emvVMnqL — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2025

Joseph Kosinski & Brad Pitt’s Other Projects May Delay The Sequel

Kosinski already has a full plate. He is directing the new Miami Vice movie with Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler, and it is planned for a 2026 release. He is also expected to return for Top Gun 3, with Kruger writing the script. Glen Powell is set to return as well after becoming a major action star in the years since Maverick.

Now, because of this busy schedule, the F1 sequel may wait for some time. Brad Pitt is booked, too. He is filming The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he is linked to the development of Ocean’s Fourteen. The delay may help the F1 sequel, as extra time could strengthen the concept and make the second movie worth its high cost.

F1 Has Strong Box Office Potential for a Franchise

F1 already proved itself this year as a successful major investment. Sequels of high-octane dramas often perform well because audiences return to stories they know. Warner Bros and Apple Original Films could earn even more with a second movie as they look to build a franchise, even if the production will once again be expensive.

