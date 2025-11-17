Cardi B stepped into the storm the moment Offset decided to poke the bear with a stunt that blew up the internet. Offset posted and deleted a wild message about Cardi B’s newborn baby with Stefon Diggs. Still, screenshots soon lit up timelines showing him on Instagram Stories typing “My kid lol” right after the world learned Cardi had given birth to her and Diggs’ baby boy.

It was just one line, and the man tossed gasoline on a fire that was already burning.

Cardi Speaks Out About Harassment

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, however, did not stay silent. She jumped on X and fired off a batch of tweets before deleting them. She said it had been over a year of harassment and threats, and she felt her life was in danger. She said that people laughed while she lived with pressure every day, and the games stopped being fun the moment things turned real.

She said people would do anything for attention, and one upload could turn everything nasty. She told everyone to leave her alone, and truth be told, she meant every syllable. “Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE,” the mom of four said.

She spoke again on Spaces, but this time her tone carried more weight. She said she was tired of private harassment turning into public harassment whenever she refused to engage. She said she had every receipt and she could prove every message. The pop icon said that if anyone kept sending blogs to bother her, she would hit back because she had hit her limit.

The History Between Cardi B and Offset

Cardi and Offset kept quiet publicly since the incident, but their history did the talking. Last August, it was revealed that the 33-year-old filed for divorce from Offset, also 33, for the second time after nearly seven years of marriage. They share three kids- Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1. Offset has three more children with three other women, making him a dad of six.

Since the split, Cardi has accused him of being an absentee father and stated that she has covered most of the six-figure expenses for their three children. This month, she welcomed a new son with Diggs, 31, whom she had been with since May. Right after their relationship hit Instagram, Offset threw shade again and said the romance looked like a “good rollout n PR” for her album. He even tweeted a GIF of a man tossing a football with the words “Today I pass” sitting on top.

Stefon Diggs Responds Calmly

Diggs, though, responded with a silent move that said a great deal. He posted a black-and-white shot of himself catching a football. There were no captions or notes, just one picture that carried an entire message without a single word.

