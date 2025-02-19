Cardi B has fueled fresh romance rumors after she was spotted with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Valentine’s Day in Miami. The two were seen enjoying the night together, and the evening wrapped up with them arriving at a hotel in a luxury car in the early hours, according to TMZ.

Cardi, 32, dazzled in a silver, sparkly two-piece set featuring a bra-style top and a mini skirt for the outing, while Diggs, 31, sported a red baseball cap and a matching red-and-white letterman jacket. However, this isn’t the first time they were spotted, as they appeared together in a NYC club just a couple of weeks earlier.

Cardi B spent Valentine’s Day with Stefon Diggs 👀 pic.twitter.com/4MyscoKzJq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 16, 2025

Fans Seemingly Not Impressed With Cardi B’s New Valentine

Netizens appeared unimpressed with Cardi B’s rumored new romance, reacting negatively to their Valentine’s Day outing.

One X user wrote, “She really went from a top 5 rapper to a washed and forgotten football player i’m crine 😭,” while another penned, “Diggs really out here playing both sides of the field lol.”

Diggs really out here playing both sides of the field lol — Teriyaki (void/acc) (@teriyakiuzumaki) February 16, 2025

she really went from a top 5 rapper to a washed and forgotten football player i’m crine 😭 — The Random Girl (@TheRandomGirl45) February 17, 2025

“Got married, settled down, and popped out a bunch of kids, only to throw it all away and dive back into the wild world of casual flings and reckless fun. It’s like trading in the stability of family life for the thrill of being a free spirited party girl, living for the night and chasing excitement without a care in the world. This Broad is immature 🤦🏾‍♂️,” opined a user.

Got married, settled down, and popped out a bunch of kids, only to throw it all away and dive back into the wild world of casual flings and reckless fun. It’s like trading in the stability of family life for the thrill of being a free spirited party girl, living for the night and… — BlkSheep (@BlkSheep746868) February 17, 2025

“Cardi B knows what she’s doing bro. Pray for offset mental health 😭” said another.

Cardi B knows what she’s doing bro. Pray for offset mental health 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pll9OHRgVm — WAVU (@kingflaymes) February 17, 2025

Cardi B’s Ongoing Drama With Offset

Cardi’s recent outing with Diggs comes amidst the ongoing drama between her and her estranged husband Offset.

The Migos rapper reacted to the New York club sighting by posting a series of now-deleted tweets aimed at his ex, boasting “Had u last week by the way,” and “My New B**ch Badder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY (@gossipofthecity)

Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in August 2024, has remained a focal point of drama with her ex, despite both having moved on.

Cardi B’s Romance Rumors With Stefon Diggs Surface

Romance rumors between Cardi and Diggs date back to October when DJ Akademiks alleged that Diggs had slept with Cardi, alongside other rappers’ girlfriends.

While Cardi didn’t address the rumors directly, she took to Instagram to laugh them off, saying, “All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That’s why I don’t want to address it because I feel like it’s funny. I’mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it’s cute, it’s funny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Meanwhile, she had her own heated moments, including calling Offset a “dirty a** narcissistic” and wishing he would die, which escalated to demands for him to sign their divorce papers.

In December, a bitter exchange on social media saw Cardi demand that Offset sign the divorce papers while Offset countered by claiming that Cardi needed to “split the custody” of their children first.

“When you split the custody I will u ain’t worried bout music u worried about d**k everybody can see it all u talk about us d**k and in clubs burnt no music no nothing just drama,” Offset wrote in a since deleted tweet.

Offset followed up with, “Single and miserable check to last 10 spaces u mention me (laughing crying emoji) u getting hit that the flex tho (laughing crying emoji) get ya flex on ma ma.”

Cardi B out here turning up at this pre Super Bowl party 👀 Offset punching the air somewhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/IOfOOvxgUf — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) February 9, 2025

In the midst of all this drama, Cardi is focused on raising their three children, daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a newborn daughter. Offset, too, is a father to two sons from previous relationships.

