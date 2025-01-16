Cardi B and Offset’s tumultuous relationship has taken another dramatic turn. On Tuesday, the ‘Bongos’ artist delivered sharp accusations during an X Spaces live stream.

Tension boiled over as Cardi appeared to allege that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, had wronged her financially.

Cardi B’s Accusations of Threat

Cardi didn’t hold back, painting a vivid picture of betrayal and frustration while the details of the alleged incident remained shrouded in mystery.

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” she said, per Billboard. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold and wiped my nose. Told you to stop f–king playing with me.”

The estranged duo, who share three young children, seem far from finding common ground.

Cardi’s grievances didn’t end with financial accusations. She turned her ire toward Offset’s parenting, claiming he had neglected their children during the holidays.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday. Your newborn,” the rapper claimed. Meanwhile, Cardi accused him of lavishing attention and gifts on his other children while deliberately withholding from theirs.

“You love your kids so much, and you didn’t buy them s–t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts,” she continued.

The rapper’s frustration spilled out further, reflecting on their fractured dynamic. While the two weren’t romantically involved during the festive season, Cardi noted they had maintained a civil relationship—until Offset’s actions reignited old wounds.

“But you didn’t buy my kids s–t on purpose to spite me. Mind you, it was cool. We weren’t f–king, but we were cool. Stop f–king playing with me,” the ‘Up’ hitmaker continued.

“And this is the most real s–t somebody could ever do for you. I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself. And then this motherf–ker had the nerve to say that I was being ‘competitive,’” she added, noting that she “couldn’t even enjoy [her] own wins because [she] felt like he was going through something.”

Cardi B and Offset’s December 2024 Social Media Clash

This latest chapter comes after a heated exchange between the pair in December 2024. Their verbal sparring lit up social media, with Cardi urging Offset to finalize their divorce, which she filed for in July.

At the time, Offset told the 32-year-old that she should stop portraying herself “like a hoe” who is only focused “on d–k” and trying to tarnish his image.

Cardi fired back, “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d–k?? You sound like a dummy. You’re trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning, trying to push a narrative to these people.”

