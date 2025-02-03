Brophy sued over Cardi’s Gangsta B**ch Music Vol. 1 cover, where his tattoo appeared on a compromising image. However, it was the tattoo on the man’s back that caught attention. That tattoo, which Brophy claimed was “core to his identity,” was his own. The issue: Brophy never signed off on his artwork being used like that.

In court, Brophy painted a picture of emotional distress, calling it “raunchy and disgusting.” He argued that his tattoo was unfairly altered and used in an image he felt was damaging to his reputation. “It looks like I’m giving oral sex to somebody that’s not my wife,” he claimed. But the judge wasn’t having it, noting that the image wasn’t even adult material, let alone pornography.

Cardi, though, wasn’t actually aware of the tattoo’s use. Turns out, a freelance graphic designer had simply Googled “back tattoos,” found Brophy’s design, and photoshopped it onto the model. Cardi’s legal team pointed out the differences between Brophy and the model, emphasizing the mismatched hair and skin tone.

They even argued that Brophy’s wife couldn’t find anyone who recognized him in the mixtape cover image. In fact, Cardi’s lawyer, Peter J. Anderson, stated, “That’s a self-inflicted wound. He caused that by identifying himself when no one else had identified him as being the person in the image.”

The legal saga stretched out for months. Brophy initially filed the lawsuit, seeking millions, but after a 2022 court hearing, it became clear that Cardi wasn’t on the hook. In June 2023, Brophy withdrew his motion for a new trial and agreed to reimburse Cardi for her attorney’s fees. This voluntary move saved him from having to pay even more—a potential cost he could have faced had Cardi’s legal team formally demanded restitution.

Case closed, and Cardi’s walking away with a lot more than just the satisfaction of winning. The case might have started with controversy, but it ended with the “WAP” rapper laughing all the way to the bank.

